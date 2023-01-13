Teenager unleashed hail of punches before delivering devastating blow to rugby player in drunken pub brawl

Wynton King, who played rugby for Sydenham, survived an assault outside a Christchurch bar against the odds.

An 18-year-old, drunk on a bottle of rum, joined a fight outside a Christchurch bar, “swinging punches” before he ran at a stranger who’d tried to calm him and delivered a single punch that rendered him immediately unconscious.

That someone was Wynton King, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition, suffered a brain bleed and is lucky to be alive.

The fight involving up to 20 people broke out outside The Rockpool Bar on Hereford St on October 23. It spilled across the street and footpath as more people joined.

Before hitting King, the teenager had already punched another man six times in the head, who fell to the ground in a foetal position, before a security guard intervened.

And after hitting King, who seemed unaware the teen was running at him, he then continued to fight people in the area until police arrested him. The teenager told them he was a trained fighter and was “just swinging”, a summary of facts of the case said.

The 18-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday and admitted causing grievous bodily harm to King with intent to injure, and assault with intent to injure the other man. A third charge was withdrawn.

SUPPLIED King was assaulted outside The Rockpool Bar in Hereford St, Christchurch on October 23.

Against the odds, after an induced coma, several emergency surgeries and a stroke from his injuries, King took his first steps with a frame and said a few sentences late last year.

In court, the teenager’s lawyer Rupert Ward argued the defendant's age and lack of previous convictions meant his name suppression should continue until at least sentencing.

“They [the charges] result from a pub brawl essentially. The consequences have been devastating for many... [including] the victim, in the most drastic terms.”

“Fortunately he’s recovering, we know, but my submission would be the consequences of the release of his name would be premature.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Rockpool Bar in Christchurch.

“Eighteen-year-olds are adolescents. They don't always make rational decisions.”

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll asked for a pre-sentence report and for a restorative justice assessment and conference to be held if possible.

The judge continued interim name suppression until sentencing on April 14, but said it was highly likely his name would be made public on that date.

A Christmas Day update on a Givealittle fundraising page for King’s family, which has raised more than $30,000, said King was still in the “post-traumatic amnesia stage” of his recovery.