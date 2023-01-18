Drink driver labelled a 'menace', disqualified from driving indefinitely

Sean O'Donnell, 47, was seen stumbling at Four Square Spring Creek, before driving off.

A Marlborough man has been disqualified from driving indefinitely after driving a vehicle at nearly six times the legal breath alcohol limit.

A person alerted police to Sean Patrick O'Donnell, 47, stumbling at a Four Square supermarket before getting behind the wheel, and when he was stopped by police, an evidential breath test resulted in 1496 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, close to six times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Judge David Ruth said to O'Donnell, “the fact that you are standing behind the dock at the moment is something not far short of a miracle” at Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

The police summary of facts said O'Donnell had two previous convictions of drink-driving offences, and his driving licence was removed indefinitely on October 4, 2017, after returning a breath alcohol reading of 1136mcg.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough man blows nearly six times legal drink-driving limit

* Red-faced punter returns chair he stole from Picton pub after night out

* Meetings planned to discuss fate of Marlborough Sounds roads



Police received a complaint from a member of the public at about 4.45pm on October 2, 2022, about a man stumbling at the Spring Creek Four Square supermarket, appearing to be intoxicated.

He was then seen getting into the driver's seat of a vehicle and driving away.

About 15 minutes later, O'Donnell was stopped by police on Hathaway St, Spring Creek, as he was exiting the vehicle, and police noticed he smelled heavily of alcohol and was slurring his speech when they spoke to him.

Stuff O'Donnell was sentenced to 12 months supervision and 95 hours community work at Blenheim District Court, and the judge disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence indefinitely.

He admitted to driving there from the Four Square supermarket, and he was required to undergo a breath screening test, before being detained and taken to Blenheim police station for an evidential breath test.

The result was 1496mcg. O'Donnell said to police in explanation that he was peer pressured to drive by his mates and did not think he was drunk.

Judge Ruth on Tuesday said that the result was an “appallingly high level”, and said to O'Donnell “you should not have been behind the wheel of any vehicle”.

“The fact that you are standing behind the dock at the moment is something not far short of a miracle, and more importantly, that you are standing there not facing a charge of motor manslaughter, is an even bigger miracle, because you had no control over a motor vehicle,” Judge Ruth said.

“You were well and truly intoxicated. You were a menace not only to yourself, but to any poor innocent person who may have had the misfortune to come across you.”

O'Donnell was sentenced to 12 months supervision with various special conditions, including to not possess or consume alcohol or drugs not prescribed to him, and to attend an assessment for an alcohol and drugs programme.

He was also sentenced to 95 hours community work, and the judge reinstated the indefinite disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence, which could only be removed by a director of Land Transport.