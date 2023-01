A person was flown 120km to hospital after being seriously injured in an incident involving a vehicle in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the Gore Bay Rd in Gore Bay, near Cheviot at 2.25pm on Friday.

The incident involved a vehicle, and the injured person was flown by helicopter to hospital in Christchurch, 120km away.

Police are making inquiries.