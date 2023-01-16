Teenager accused of murdering woman in Dunedin house to appear in court

An 18-year-man will appear in court charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a Dunedin house in the early hours of Saturday.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident on Helensburgh Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to a property about 3am and found a woman dead at the scene.

A man who was arrested will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Police were unable to confirm details of the woman’s identity.