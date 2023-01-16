Navy sailor 'shocked' after being forcefully groped by shipmate, court hears

Able steward Roselia Daniella Epati is facing three charges of indecent assault.

A Navy sailor has told a court martial he was shocked after he was “forcefully groped” by a fellow shipmate who was returning drunk to the ship.

Able Steward Roselia Daniella Epati​ then repeatedly apologised to him, the court martial heard.

Epati​ has pleaded not guilty​ to indecently assaulting three of her shipmates while on board HMNZS Canterbury in February 2021.

The court martial began on Monday at the Devonport Naval Base.

Prosecutor Sub Lieutenant Ben Ruback​ said the case was about a sailor who acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with her shipmates, including a superior officer.

David White/Stuff The court martial is being held at Devonport Naval Base. (File photo)

Ruback told the military members, in February 2021, HMNZS was in Lyttleton in Christchurch.

That evening, Epati consumed alcohol with other shipmates before going ashore.

As she was leaving the ship, she touched the bottom of the first complainant before attempting to touch the woman’s genital area, the court heard.

“She was laughing and then after that she was coming towards me with her hand cupped aiming for my vaginal area.”

The woman was left shocked.

The second complainant, who was a senior officer to Epati, told the court he was on duty on the brow of the boat when a group of people returned from town at about 1.30am.

He could tell Epati was drunk as she was slurring her words.

She allegedly said “I’ve got balls like these”, before grabbing the man’s crotch.

“She grabbed my crotch quite forcibly. I was quite shocked and I jumped back.”

He told her to go to bed and Epati began apologising repeatedly and tried to high-five him.

NZDF/Supplied HMNZ Canterbury is where the offending allegedly happened. (File photo)

Immediately afterwards, Epati said she didn’t mean to.

The complainant rebutted the suggestion by the defence lawyer that Epati was just waving her hands around and accidently touched him.

The complainant told another officer about what happened.

Ruback said instead she went into the mess and told a fellow shipmate she was in trouble for touching the second complainant.

She then is alleged to have demonstrated what she did by extending one of her hands and groping the shipmate, the hearing was told.

The third complainant disclosed she had been touched inappropriately to another shipmate.

Matthew Hague, acting on behalf of Epati, asked the military members to keep an open mind as a number of matters would be disputed.

Judge Maree Mackenzie is presiding over the court martial.

What is a court martial?

The court martial oversees cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial, and a panel of military members will decide if the accused is guilty or not guilty.

If found guilty, the military members and the judge will decide the sentence.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.