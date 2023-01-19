Prison guard who faces serious assault charges is back at work

A Waikeria prison guard is back at work after being stood down for an alleged assault of a prisoner.

A prison guard who faces charges of injuring with reckless disregard and strangulation after an incident at Waikeria prison has returned to work – despite Corrections earlier promising to stand him down until trial.

Guard Anthony Prinsloo is due for a three-day jury trial at Waikato District Court on March 27 on the two charges, which carry maximum penalties of five years and seven years imprisonment respectively. Prinsloo has pleaded not guilty on both counts and his lawyer, Mark Sturm, previously told Stuff he vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

It is alleged Prinsloo assaulted prisoner Christopher Ranapia in an incident on June 20, 2020, which left Ranapia with a broken collarbone.

When Stuff asked about the case in November 2021, Corrections provided a statement attributed to the then prison director, Jim Watson, which said Prinsloo would be placed on “special leave while the matter is before the courts”.

The statement also said the alleged assault had been referred to police and the independent Corrections Inspectorate, while Corrections would also investigate once the court case was over.

But Corrections has made a U-turn and Prinsloo is now back at work at the prison.

They denied suggestions that he was working in a management role at Waikeria’s 1,000-hectare, 3,200-cow farm unit but would not specify what his job was, except that it had absolutely no contact with inmates.

In a statement, the current Waikeria prison director, Joanne Parsons, said Prinsloo had returned to work “following a review of their special leave” and was “on alternative duties in a non-prisoner facing role. This means they do not have any contact with prisoners”.

In the statement, Parsons said a “review of this employment status was undertaken last year due to the length of time it has taken for the matter to be heard by the courts, with the latest delay pushing the hearing out again to later this year.

“With the staff member facing a delay of more than three years before appearing in court and no definite date for its resolution, it was decided that a return to work, in a non prisoner facing role, could be appropriately managed in this case”.

Ranapia, who has since been released from prison, said Corrections had not informed him that Prinsloo was back at work. “I’m totally not impressed, and quite upset at his return to work,” he said. He’s also upset it has taken so long for the case to reach court.

Sturm, Prinsloo’s lawyer, said he had no role in Prinsloo’s return to work. He said that with the trial so close, his client would not be commenting, but he still strongly maintained his innocence.