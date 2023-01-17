Woman, 85, robbed at knifepoint for pokies winnings 'will never be the same'

Jimi Haerewa was on bail at the time he robbed two elderly women of their pokies winnings. (file photo)

An 85-year-old woman attacked at knifepoint and robbed of her pokies winnings now lives in fear and will never be the same, a court has heard.

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in Napier District Court before the sentencing of Jimi Haerewa, 33, who last year admitted the aggravated robbery of pokie takings from two women, aged in their 80s.

In her statement, read by a relative, the woman said she now felt uneasy in Havelock North, the village in which she had lived all her life.

She now felt unsafe, exposed and still became tearful about what happened to her and her friend, she said.

Recently she was approached by someone who looked like Haerewa who asked her for money. When she refused, the man followed her to her car. She said this led to her shaking so badly she couldn’t get her key into her car.

The woman’s daughter told the court her mother had not been the same since the attack and now lived in fear.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Haerewa was wearing an electronic monitoring device like this when he robbed the women. (File photo)

Crown prosecutor Brenna McKenzie said Haerewa’s victims had been amongst the most vulnerable members of the community and his offending continued to have an impact.

Haerewa’s lawyer Jerome Webby accepted it was “particularly awful offending no matter which way you look at it”.

Judge Russell Collins said the incident would have been “absolutely terrifying” for the women, and he had no doubt the money Haerewa stole had been used to buy methamphetamine.

The fact Haerewa was on bail and wearing an electronic monitoring device at the time of his offending, meant his movements could be traced precisely. “You clearly can’t have been thinking clearly at all,” Collins said.

He noted Haerewa’s previous convictions for violent offending, but also the circumstances of his neglectful upbringing and immersion in the Mongrel Mob culture from a young age.

He sentenced Haerewa to two years and 11 months in jail.

The offending involved Haerewa and an accomplice robbing the women on the afternoon of March 15, 2022. The victims, who are friends, had been playing the pokie machines in the Horse and Hound bar.

Haerewa and his accomplice entered the bar and played the pokies while watching the women for about an hour.

The victims left the bar and returned to their car to drive home about 3.30pm. Haerewa followed them out of the bar and watched them get in the car.

He and his accomplice then got into their car and followed them through the streets for about 9km, through Hastings and out to Havelock North, where the robbery occurred.

Haerewa yelled at the women, calling them “bitches”, then wrenched open the driver’s door, presented a knife and said “give us your money”.

Both women suffered minor injuries in the incident.

When Haerewa was caught by police he could not provide an explanation for his bracelet tracking him to the location of the robbery.

His accomplice denied any knowledge of the incident, and has pleaded not guilty.