Theatre Lane, Napier. Colin Blithe was found dead in a residential property here.

The man found dead in Napier who is the subject of a homicide investigation was Colin Blithe.

Blithe, 68, was found dead at his home after police were called to a residential address on Emerson St about 2.45pm on Sunday.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of Blithe’s death were ongoing.