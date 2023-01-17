Woman jailed after stealing $42k from Tegel workmates' social club fund

Judge Gregory Hikaka sent Taranaki woman Erin Neilson to prison after she ripped off former workmates of their hard-earned cash. (File photo)

A Taranaki woman who stole $42,000 from her workmates’ social club kitty to repay drug debts has been sent to prison.

Erin Jean Neilson previously pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by a person in a special relationship, offending that began in August 2017 when she worked at Tegel in Bell Block.

Neilson was supposed to be sentenced on January 11, but failed to appear.

She was subsequently picked up on the resulting warrant to arrest issued by the presiding judge.

On Tuesday, Judge Gregory Hikaka jailed the woman for 16 months, but granted her leave to apply for home detention if a suitable address was found.



She was also ordered to pay $10,000 in reparation.

The police summary of facts said the social club account operated like a savings scheme for its members, and had been operating for 30 years without incident prior to Neilson’s crime.

After starting at the chicken factory in February 2017, she became a joint signatory on the club account with another person.

From the outset, Neilson arranged for the social club’s bank statements to be sent to her work email and by August that year her fraudulent transactions began.

This included making bank withdrawals using fake names and transferring cash from the social club account to people not connected to the scheme, which were referenced as “personal business”.



Three months after Neilson left Tegel in September 2018 a social club member went to withdraw $10,000, which had been saved over several years in order to fund an overseas holiday.

But when the other account signatory checked the account balance, only $4.47 remained.

At the time of the offending, Neilson said she had a drug problem and debts related to it, which she needed to pay.

Following her arrest on the outstanding warrant, Neilson had asked for bail and a new sentencing date, but this was opposed by police.