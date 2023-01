Canterbury police have located Lachlan , 18, after he failed to return home from a bike ride in New Brighton.

A teenager who was reported missing after he failed to return home from a bike ride in a Christchurch seaside suburb has been found.

The youngster, named as Lachlan, 18, went for a ride on his mountain bike at 11am on Tuesday but did not return to his New Brighton home.

Police found him in central Christchurch at 4.45pm, and said they did so as a direct result of information from the public.