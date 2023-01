Police are looking for Donald Brayden, 64, who is missing from the Burwood area of Christchurch.

Donald Brayden, 64, was reported missing from the Burwood area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Brayden’s family have concerns for his safety and wellbeing, and police are asking the public for anyone who has seen him to call 111, referencing file 230114/3305.