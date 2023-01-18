Navy sailor severely reprimanded for indecently assaulting two shipmates

Able Steward Roselia Daniella Epati was found guilty of two charges of indecent assault.

A navy sailor has been severely reprimanded after being found guilty of indecently assaulting fellow shipmates.

Able Steward Roselia Daniella Epati​​, 31, groped two of her fellow shipmates on board HMNZS Canterbury in February 2021.

She was found guilty on two charges of indecent assault and acquitted on one by a military panel at a court martial held at Auckland’s Devonport Naval Base.

Epati’s cousin told the court Eptai provided for her whānau both in New Zealand and Samoa and was likely to be disowned by her parents because of the offending.

On Wednesday, Judge Maree Mackenzie sentenced Epati to a severe reprimand and ordered her to pay compensation of $1000 to each victim.

“Your behaviour fell well below the standard of behaviour expected by those of the armed forces... sexual misconduct has no place in the armed forces.

“You have brought the New Zealand Defence Force and yourself into disrespect,” Judge Mackenzie said.

Back in February 2021, Epati and other shipmates were drinking on the ship before heading out to Lyttelton​.

NZDF/Supplied The offending happened on board HMNZS Canterbury. (File photo)

Epati returned to the ship from Lyttleton town about 1.30am. While she was getting up the brow, or gangway of the ship, she groped a superior officer “quite forcefully”.

She said “I’ve got balls like these”, before grabbing the man’s crotch, the court martial earlier heard.

However, Epati said she was joking and chatting when the back of her hand made contact with the officer and she apologised straight away.

Epati said she didn’t grope the officer, but her hand touched his upper thigh.

David White/Stuff The court martial was held at Devonport Naval Base. (File photo)

The officer told her to go to bed, but Epati went down to the mess where she saw the second victim. The second victim said Epati demonstrated what she had done to the officer and also groped her.

At sentencing, Epati’s cousin Fuatania Tovia​ told the court Epati was hardworking, caring and loving.

Her family was “so proud” of her accomplishments, Tovia said.

“There’s no one in our family that’s made it this far and her parents and all of us are very proud of her.”

However, Tovia said Epati’s convictions would bring shame on the family and her parents “will basically disown her”.

“It’s not a good look, especially if you are a female in the family.”

Prosecutor Sam McMullan said Epati abused the trust of her comrades.

Defence lawyer Matthew Hague submitted Epati’s offending was at the lower end of indecent assault.

Epati didn’t seek out her victims and the offending was not for sexual gratification, Hague said.

She was of good character and would never return to the Defence Force, having been discharged in July 2022.

Judge Mackenzie said it was important, in sentencing Epati, to deter the military community from committing similar offences.

The Defence Force does not tolerate sexual misconduct and the ethos arising from Operation Respect showed inappropriate sexual behaviour has no place in a modern military, Judge Mackenzie said.

The judge said both victims were shocked by Epati’s actions and she abused their trust.