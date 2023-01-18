Mum jailed after leaving toddler in 'significant pain' with 14 fractures

The toddler suffered 14 fractures all over his body, as well as serious burns and bruises. (Stock image)

A mother who did not seek immediate medical attention for her toddler who suffered 14 fractures, as well as serious burns and bruises, has been sent to prison.

The woman, whose name is suppressed, was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment for two representative charges of assaulting a child (manually) and one charge of ill-treatment and neglect of a child.

The woman, who had a previous conviction of assault from 2012, pleaded guilty to the latest charges in August.

The assault charges related to punching and smacking her children when they misbehaved, while the neglect charge related to medical attention not being sought for the toddler who suffered serious injuries, including 14 fractures. Medical reports said the injuries were “intentional”.

Crown prosecutor William Taffs said there was “deliberate concealment” of who caused the injuries and the continued “charade” that the woman did not know who did it showed she had no remorse.

“She knows who it was, there is no plausible way she does not know.”

Judge Mark Callaghan spoke of the trauma the toddler had suffered and would continue to suffer.

“You were the carer of the child… You were aware the child had suffered injuries,” the judge told the woman.

“It's not known what will be the effects on the child for the future.”

He gave the woman discounts for a drug addiction to methamphetamine. She witnessed family violence when growing up and was in a household where cannabis and meth use normalised, he said.

The child is now in the custody of the woman’s sister.

“She should have never been placed in that position,” Judge Callaghan said.

About April 12, 2021, the toddler suffered full thickness burns to his finger, scalp and forehead that were consistent with cigarette burns, the summary of facts said.

Text messages sent by the mother showed she was aware of the child’s injuries. In the messages, she said she planned to seek medical attention but never did.

On May 3, 2021, the toddler suffered significant burns to his cheeks, upper lip, nose, eyelids, eyes, neck and chest form an unknown hot liquid.

His mother was aware of the significant pain he was in but did not seek medical attention, the court heard.

Medical attention was finally sought at 5.50pm the next day.

His mother told medical staff he had woken up that day with a rash on his face and chest, and she noticed he was not able to bear any weight on his left leg.

The child’s lower left leg was bruised and swollen, and he could not open his eyes because of the burns on his face.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital that evening due to the severity of his injuries.

The mother told doctors the child had fallen off a table the week before his leg swelled up on May 4, but he could bear weight on it in the days in between.

Bruises to the child's back were from hand, foot and mouth disease, she claimed.

The paediatrician’s view was that many of the injuries were “likely inflicted” intentionally, court documents said. This was based on the number of injuries, their location and inadequate explanations for what happened.

The toddler had 14 fractures including to his lower leg, feet, ribs, spine and pelvis.

X-rays suggested three of the fractures occurred within 10 days of the child being admitted to hospital, while five showed signs of healing, meaning they likely occurred at least 10 days before.

The paediatrician said the child would have suffering ongoing significant pain.