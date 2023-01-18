Craft beers and Steinlagers - how a US billionaire apologised for New Year's Eve fireworks blaze

New York billionaire Anthony Malkin, inset, and a view of the fireworks display that caused a fire in Queenstown.

United States billionaire Tony Malkin and wife Shelly have had beer and thank you letters delivered to local volunteer firefighters after their New Year’s Eve fireworks display started a blaze.

But disgruntled neighbours have not heard from the couple who have remained at their luxury Queenstown home since the fire.

Volunteer firefighters from Queenstown and Arrowtown spent the early morning hours of January 1 fighting a fire at Malkin’s Dalefield estate after a fireworks display went wrong.

Malkin is chief executive and president of the Empire State Realty Trust, which owns the Empire State Building.

The large fireworks display, understood to have cost tens of thousands of dollars, went ahead despite neighbours starting a petition to stop it over concerns about the impact it would have on horses and other animals in the area. More than 600 people signed it.

Emergency services were called to the property at 12.10am on January 1.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff About half a hectare of land was burned on the rural Queenstown property of billionaire Tony Malkin following a New Year's Eve fireworks display.

Volunteer firefighters contained the blaze by around 2.30am and remained on site until 7am to monitor the situation and extinguish hotspots.

The fire spanned half a hectare and involved three separate fires burning on tussock, coming within 15 metres of the couple’s house.

There were no injuries, but attendees were understood to be evacuated.

Members of the Arrowtown fire brigade remained on site until the morning and chief Murray Forward said he had since received a personal letter from Tony Malkin with an apology and a thank you. He declined to comment further.

Supplied/Stuff The fire took hold in an area of hillside, leaving volunteer firefighters to tackle it overnight.

Queenstown fire chief Terry O’Connell said they had heard from the family who were grateful for the efforts of the volunteers who attended.

Craft beers and Steinlagers had been dropped off for firefighters, he said.

On the night of the fire the Malkins showed “fear, embarrassment and relief” when the fire brigade turned up, O’Connell said.

Stuff asked to speak with Tony and Shelly Malkin on Wednesday.

Their spokesperson and property manager Donna Stewart-Freemantle confirmed they were at the property but did not want to speak to the media.

“Yes, they are here. They’ve always been here. They don’t want to speak to any reporters,” she said.

Davis Decor Painters and Decorators A fireworks display on a rural property connected to American billionaire Tony Malkin, which resulted in a half-hectare fire.

Neighbour Johnny Quinn, who organised the petition, submitted an invoice to the Malkins to cover the $390 he spent on diesel relocating his horses to Southland on New Year’s Eve.

He had received an email response confirming the payment and “apologies for any inconvenience caused” from Stewart-Freemantle.

There had been no contact with the Malkins, and he was unaware they were at their property.

Quinn was now working with other neighbours and local representatives to have a bylaw introduced banning fireworks in rural areas.

David Decor Ltd/Stuff Fuming residents now want legislation on the use of fireworks changed.

”We’ve got to find someway to prevent something happening again – for the safety of people, animals and properties.

”This fire was a warning. It’s highlighted the issue.”

The fire is being investigated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which has declined to comment further on its origins while the investigation is under way.

The pyrotechnics display was run by Christchurch-based company Firework Professionals.

Company director Nicholas Lealand said the display was “100% legal” and received all necessary sign-off.

“Basically, accidents happen... it’s a high-risk industry,” he said.