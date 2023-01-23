Dirt bikers tear through sports park, ruining fields and intimidating players

Dirtbike riders have been tearing up fields at Bruce Pulman Park.

There’s no end in sight to the almost-daily procession of motorbikes tearing through south Auckland parks, ruining fields and intimidating park users, community leaders say.

Counties Manukau police have said they are clamping down on dirt bikes being ridden unlawfully on roads and through parks, but those who are constantly harassed by the riders are at their wits’ end.

Two weeks ago, players were racially abused at Manukau Cricket Club by dirt bike riders, who tore the turf up so badly it forced the teams to relocate games for the season.

Just down the road at Bruce Pulman​ Park in Takanini, the same thing has been happening “nearly every day” for years, grounds staff and neighbours say.

READ MORE:

* Auckland cricket club has trophies stolen, pitch torn up by motorbike riders

* Motorbike crash on racetrack leaves man in his 70s in critical condition

* Man 'run over' by motorbike in Palmerston North to undergo third surgery



Groundskeeper Adam Brown​ has been at the park for nearly two years and said the dirt bikers had been there ever since he started.

Early on, they tried to get the riders to stop riding their bikes in the park, but realised it was a losing battle and had since given up trying to engage with them, he said.

“[In the past] we have asked them to move on, but then they’ve come back when we’re not here and purposely done damage,” he said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Motorbike riders have been riding their bikes through sports fields at Bruce Pulman Park.

Even as he spoke to Stuff, a rider on a dirt bike and one on a quad bike were doing wheelies on the park’s pristine sand-carpeted pitches.

Within a 30-minute window at the park on Tuesday, four different riders drove their motorbikes through the park and across the field.

Brown said it was frustrating seeing the fields that they put so much effort into maintaining for the public and local sports teams getting chewed up.

A number of people Stuff spoke to said the riders regularly rode through crowds of people or sports matches.

“We have to sacrifice our quality of life for just a few people’s fun,” said one neighbour, who didn’t want to be named for fear of reprisal.

SUPPLIED A police investigation into a large group of dirt bike riders in Auckland made headlines last year. (File video)

He said he had stopped using the park to exercise because of some close calls in areas where there were hills that create blind spots.

The problem is just as bad only minutes down the road at Keri Downs, where members of the public had raised concerns over dirt bike riders being a danger to kids on the new BMX pump track.

In response, police have been running a district-wide operation working towards identifying the riders persons and dealing with their offending, Counties Manukau district prevention manager Inspector Jared Pirret said.

No apprehension was worth putting people’s lives at risk, he said, so police often didn’t pursue riders and instead identified them through investigation and with the help of the public.

Riders then had their bikes seized or were stung with fines or charged with offences.

Papakura Local Board chairperson Brent Catchpole​ said a local principal told him the riders had been circling the track and cutting across it while children were trying to ride on the track.

“It shouldn’t be that way for a park, they’re for everyone to enjoy.”

But both he and Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina said not much could be done about the issue as the motorbikes are often gone by the time police get there, if they come at all.

“It’s the community that suffers,” Filipaina said.

“The athletes, the kids and the community members who can’t use the fields.”