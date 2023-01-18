Southland man harasses vape shop staff to see if he has been given a job

A man harassed staff at vape shops in Southland because he wanted to know if he had a job with the company. (File photo)

A man who used a cellphone to harass staff at vape shops in Gore and Invercargill said he wanted to know if they had received his CV and whether he had been given a job with the business.

Baghu Shankarlal Rajpal, 34, of Gore, called one shop 28 times in 11 days, of which 16 calls were in quick succession in one day.

But when he appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday morning he said it was ‘’a mistake’’ calling them.

“I was unable to get any answer or assistance,’’ he said.

Judge RJ Walker told Rajpal he could not be making that number of phone calls to the shops.

“It was a nuisance. It caused a disturbance to the people on the other end,’’ Judge Walker said.

Rajpal was sentenced to 60 hours’ community work after he pleaded guilty to one charge of misuse of a telephone.

The summary of facts, which was not read in court, says on December 5 Rajpal was trespassed from the Shosha Vape Shops in Gore and Invercargill and was verbally warned about misusing a telephone and harassing a young female staff member at the Gore shop.

Between December 5 and 16 he called the Gore shop 28 times, including 16 times in one day, in quick succession.

In the same time period he called the Invercargill branch 24 times, including five times in one day.

On December 16 ,he called the Gore store and asked the staff member who answered whether the young female staff member was there. When he was told she was not, he demanded to know when she would be back, and then hung up.

He later called back and again demanded to know where she was.

When questioned by police, Rajpal said he had been contacting the store because he was concerned for the victim’s health because he knew she had been sick with Covid.