Man with 'super-human strength' allegedly trashed bars in central Christchurch

Boarded up windows at The Little Fiddle, after a man broke them early on Tuesday morning.

A man with “super-human strength” allegedly went on a destructive rampage targeting bars in central Christchurch, using statues he’d ripped from the ground.

The man smashed windows at Amazonita, Kong, The Little Fiddle and The Bangalore Polo Club on Oxford Tce during the spree, which kicked off about 3.50am on Tuesday.

The Little Fiddle owner Mel Ling said she was “pissed off, upset and angry” after seeing security footage of a man breaking her bar windows using statues from The Bangalore Polo Club next door.

“By the look of my cameras he was obviously severely intoxicated and on something because you’d need super human strength to rip out those statues... They were bolted in, not meant to move.”

Cleaners from Barhopper cleaners were cleaning the bars at the time of the rampage and called police, Ling said.

The cleaners she spoke to the next day were shaken up after the incident, she said.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff A statue bolted to the ground was ripped from the ground outside The Bangalore Polo Club, similar to the one pictured from the former restaurant in Wellington.

“They had to clean it all up for me, the poor things. One of them who called the police actually locked himself into another venue because the guy was off his face.”

In the security footage the man can be seen breaking the glass entrance into The Little Fiddle using a staff he’d pulled from the statue, before cutting his hand on glass, taking a seat and then smashing the entrance again.

Ling described Little Fiddle as her living room and said she was disturbed to see someone breaking into her space.

“You know he wasn't there to steal anything because he could have got into the venues, he did it for whatever reason, he was having a bad day. It’s senseless and there’s no need, it costs us money and time.”

Operations manager from The Oxford Group, Sam Kumbaroff, said Kong suffered minor damage. He said he was pleased police acted quickly and arrested the man.

A police spokesperson said a person was charged with intentional damage and is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on January 24.