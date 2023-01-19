Stolen shotgun used in 'drug deal gone wrong'

Pacey Misikei has been jailed after shooting at a drug dealer and then robbing him. (File photo)

A young man who spent most of his life either in state care or locked up was living a “gangster” lifestyle fuelled by an addiction at the time he robbed a drug dealer with a stolen shotgun.

In July last year, Pacey Misikei refused to pay for cannabis during a pre-arranged meeting with a drug dealer, citing poor quality, before he shot up the man’s car with a double-barrelled shotgun.

The man, and his associate, eventually fled on foot, leaving behind his car and the cannabis, both of which Misikei took.

Appearing at the New Plymouth District Court, the court heard how, at the time of the offending, the now-22-year-old had an addiction to lean - a mixture containing cough syrup and soft drink.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bourke said the offending was essentially a “drug deal gone wrong”.

“He was sort of seeing himself as a gangster at the time,” Bourke said.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said about 2.30pm on July 10 last year, Misikei met with the victim and his associate at an address, for a pre-arranged drug deal to buy cannabis.

When the duo arrived, Misikei refused to pay, describing the drugs as being “poor quality”.

When the victim disputed this, the judge said Misikei retrieved a double-barrelled shotgun, which was stolen, and shot at the victim’s car, which was about five metres away.

Pellets hit the front and driver’s side window, as well as going through a car seat.

In trying to escape, the victim and his associate tried to drive off, but ended up crashing into a fence.

Misikei walked up to the car, and pulled the victim out of it, before punching him in the head.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Pacey Misikei’s case was called in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

The victim and his friend then escaped on foot, leaving the car and the cannabis behind.

Misikei dumped the vehicle, which was found two days later.

He previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

Judge Hikaka said the victim described the experience as a “nightmare”, which had caused his family a lot of stress.

The car was written off due to the damage caused by the shooting, and the subsequent crash, the court heard.

“It had bullet holes everywhere, including through the kids’ car seats,” the victim’s impact statement said.

Judge Hikaka said Misikei had spent much of his life either in state care, youth residence or prison, but had a passion for music that he wanted to focus on in the future.

After getting credit for his early guilty plea, age, background factors and prospects for rehabilitation, Misikei was jailed for two years and nine months.