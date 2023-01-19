Good Samaritan punched in face by drunk teen after offering her a pie
A good Samaritan was punched in the face and chased after offering a pie to an intoxicated teenager.
The incident unfolded on Andersons Bay Rd, Dunedin, just after 12am on Thursday, Constable Nick Turner said.
It was on that road that a 27-year-old man noticed two drunk youths lying on the ground near McDonald’s.
The man offered one of the girls a pie but instead ‘’received a punch in the face’’. The two teens then chased the man, Turner said.
Police took the two teenage girls home to a ‘’disappointed’’ parent, he said.
No charges were laid over the incident.