Good Samaritan punched in face by drunk teen after offering her a pie

A good Samaritan was punched in the face and chased after offering a pie to an intoxicated teenager.

The incident unfolded on Andersons Bay Rd, Dunedin, just after 12am on Thursday, Constable Nick Turner said.

It was on that road that a 27-year-old man noticed two drunk youths lying on the ground near McDonald’s.

The man offered one of the girls a pie but instead ‘’received a punch in the face’’. The two teens then chased the man, Turner said.

Police took the two teenage girls home to a ‘’disappointed’’ parent, he said.

No charges were laid over the incident.