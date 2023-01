A rental car was shot at in Dunedin.

A rental car parked on the side of the road has been shot at three times in broad daylight.

Dunedin police are investigating the incident, which happened about 4.15pm on Wednesday on Main South Rd, East Taieri.

The car was shot at the front and the calibre of the bullet was not yet known, Constable Nick Turner said.

Police had yet to identify the suspects and wanted to speak to anyone with information about the shooting.