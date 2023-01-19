Convicted criminal able to fly out of Wellington despite refusing extra security screening

A recent security breach at Wellington Airport, highlights the need for a review, the New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association says. (File photo)

A “high-profile convicted criminal” who was allowed to fly despite setting off alarms during screening has caused furore among the pilot fraternity.

The passenger refused to undergo advanced imaging technology (AIT) security screening at Wellington Airport on December 29, after setting off a metal detector.

The passenger then boarded the flight to Auckland and as the pilot was not made aware of the incident, the flight departed as usual.

It is understood police were waiting on the air bridge in Auckland to greet the passenger and no further action was taken.

READ MORE:

* Are you a suspicious flyer? Here are the warning signs that trigger new airport officers

* Hundreds of criminals stopped at Auckland Airport by new officers who watch for suspicious passengers

* Body scanners and boots off: Why is domestic aviation security ramping up?

* Christchurch Airport bomb scare caused by security scanning glitch

* Explainer: Why all passengers are re-screened after an airport security breach



Aviation security (Avsec) had “failed to competently execute the very job they are there to undertake”, NZ Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) president and international pilot Captain Andrew Ridling​ said in a statement.

Ridling said the AIT scanners were “safety-critical” and effective at screening – not just for prohibited and dangerous items, but also non-metallic anomalous items such as powders and other substances.

Brook Sabin The practice is controversial overseas, and is now being rolled out more widely in New Zealand.

The new generation of body scanners were introduced at Wellington Airport in 2018.

He said the incident meant the sterile area of the Wellington terminal was compromised, and immediate action should have been taken. The sterile area at the Auckland Airport was also compromised upon the passenger’s arrival.

“The risk was potentially posed to all flights and their passengers departing Wellington at that time.”

In a statement, the CAA – also responsible for Avsec – said staff followed “security procedure for these types of instances” informing the airline carrier, police, and Avsec. The CAA is also responsible for the aviation security service (Avsec).

AVSEC/Supplied The incident meant the sterile areas in both Wellington and Auckland airports was compromised, New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) president and international pilot Captain Andrew Ridling said. (File photo)

It was then down to the airline to notify the flight crew if warranted, a CAA spokesperson said.

Avsec searched the aircraft in Auckland after the passengers had disembarked, CAA said: “This was in order to ensure there were no weapons or threat items left on the aircraft so that we were satisfied with the security of the aircraft for future flights.

“We have reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident and we are satisfied that the threat of the passenger concealing an item that could pose a threat to aviation safety was low,” the CAA spokesperson said.

The CAA said its security response was “well-worked and documented”. It was reviewing the incident and deciding whether to take further action against the passenger, or change its process at screening points.

Simon Maude/Stuff The passenger was an Air New Zealand customer.

Ridling said the incident highlighted why the association wanted the government to conduct an independent enquiry into Avsec's performance of Avsec and how it was is part of its own auditing body, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“Whether it is through this compromised structure or by management itself, the CAA seem incapable of providing the necessary regulatory oversight,” Ridling said.

Air New Zealand confirmed the passenger was a customer and was “advised only after the flight had departed,” a spokesperson said. The airline had fully co-operated with authorities.

Wellington Airport referred all questions to the CAA and Avsec.