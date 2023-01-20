Nine cars impounded after owners caught doing 'burnouts and skids'

Police thanked the Governors Bay community for their help identifying several vehicles and drivers.

Police have impounded nine cars and prosecuted their owners for doing burn-outs and skids in Governors Bay since September.

“Police recognise the distress this behaviour, which has happened at all hours, causes the community.”

Police thanked the locals for their help identifying the vehicles, which were impounded and green-stickered – meaning they were defective and ordered off the road.

Several other vehicles had been identified and were being sought by police.

“Anti-social driving will not be tolerated.”

Christchurch has a history of boy racer issues, particularly before the earthquakes. The city council introduced a cruising ban in the four avenues and west and north of Christchurch in 2009 and 2010.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Dyers Pass Rd, Governors Bay, is a hotspot for boy racers.

Anyone with information, video or photographs of antisocial road use was asked to contact police on 105, or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Witnesses of antisocial driving could call 111 at the moment or 105 afterwards.