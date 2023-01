Police are asking the public for information to help find Michael McNally.

Canterbury police are searching for a “dangerous” wanted man with the words “Nazi” and “skin” tattooed across his forehead.

Michael McNally, who is wanted for arrest, is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Police are asking the public for information on his whereabouts. Anyone who has seen him should call 111 or give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.