Police arrest man over Gisborne shooting

One man has been arrested on Friday in relation to a shooting in Gisborne.

The shooting incident, on October 6, was part of a spate of shootings in the Gisborne area which left the community distressed.

The arrest was made in the course of a police search where more ammunition was found, and the man will face an additional charge over that ammunition.

“Police will continue to investigate these historical shooting incidents and hold those responsible to account,” said a police spokesperson.

The 30-year-old man arrested for this incident is expected to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday.