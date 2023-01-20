Lyall Bay burglary suspect charged thanks to locals with CCTV

Video footage provided by locals has helped police charge a man with a series of daytime burglaries in Wellington.

The burglaries took place in Lyall Bay and Melrose, creating a spike in offending in recent weeks.

Lyall Bay residents provided the CCTV footage which allowed police to eventually apprehend the 32-year-old man they suspect is responsible.

The man is due to appear in court on Saturday, where he will face nine charges of burglary and one charge of unlawfully entering a property.

The items stolen were easily transportable and included jewellery, game consoles and laptops.

Police believed the alleged offender would walk around the Lyall Bay and Melrose areas during the day, identifying potential properties to target, said Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch in a statement.

“It is very pleasing to have made this arrest, and we would like to thank the Lyall Bay residents who have provided CCTV footage which significantly assisted in the identification of the alleged offender.”

The alleged offender is 32 years old, 185cm tall, of a medium build with a hunched or stooped appearance, and has been wearing a grey hoodie, black baggy trackpants and jandals.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Janene and Hugh Burnett arrived back from holiday to find burglars had ransacked their home - stealing about $100,000 of possessions.

Leitch asked people to report any sightings of this man over the past few weeks to police on 105, reference file number 230120/5858.

Police asked Wellingtonians to review their home security arrangements to deter theft, by installing deadlocks, alarms, CCTV, sensor lights, locking doors, and keeping valuables out of sight.

“Please be alert to any unusual activity in your neighbourhoods,” Leitch said.

This could include people knocking on doors, visiting homes that are usually unoccupied during the day and the sound of glass breaking.