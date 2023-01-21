Person hears shots before finding holes in window

Police are investigating after three small holes were found in a window after a Christchurch resident heard shots.

A person heard three shots before finding three small holes in the window of their home on Greers Rd in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 7am on Saturday and are investigating.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said none of the occupants of the home were injured, however it was “clearly distressing” for them.

“It is the very early stages of the investigation and we would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist. Anyone with information should call 105 and reference the event number P053374550.”