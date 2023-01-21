Police urge vigilance after spate of stolen vehicles in Hawke's Bay

A spate of stolen cars in Hawke’s Bay has led police to encourage preventative measures.

Twenty cars were reported as stolen across Hawke’s Bay last weekend – with police now urging drivers to take extra precautions.

“These vehicles have been stolen from public areas as well as from outside residential addresses,” Hawke's Bay area prevention manager acting Inspector Caroline Martin said.

Thirteen of the cars stolen had subsequently been recovered by police, she said.

The most commonly stolen types of car, in Hawke’s Bay, were Mazda Demios and Nissan Tiidas.

Martin said the stolen vehicles were often used “for joyriding” and to commit further offences.

She encouraged drivers to take preventative measures – such as ensuring their cars were locked, with valuables removed, parking in garages, where possible, or well-lit areas, as well as using anti-theft devices such as steering locks, immobilisers and car alarms.

Anyone who saw suspicious behaviour should call 111.

Information could also be reported to police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.