Two women assaulted by group overnight in Christchurch

The assault on Colombo St was reported to police about 10.20pm on Saturday. (File photo)

Two women were taken to hospital after being “physically assaulted” by a group in central Christchurch on Saturday night.

The assault happened in front of the Christ Church Cathedral, in Cathedral Square, and was reported to police about 10.15pm, a spokesperson said.

The women were riding together on a scooter when two teenage girls – who were part of a larger group – ran up to them, pulled them off the scooter and physically assaulted them, the spokesperson said.

The women received grazes and scratches.

Police had spoken to witnesses and the victims and were investigating, they said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to call police on 105, or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update My Report'. The reference number is 230122/1977.