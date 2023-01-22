Three youths arrested after aggravated robbery at Masterton dairy

Three people were arrested after the aggravtaed robbery which left a dairy owner uninjured but shaken.

Three young people have been arrested after threatening a dairy owner and stealing their cash register in Masterton.

The police were alerted to the robbery on Upper Plain Rd shortly before 8pm on Saturday night.

A group entered a dairy and threatened the owner, before stealing the cash register – leaving the staff member uninjured but shaken, police said in a statement.

“We know that these incidents are extremely concerning for our community, especially business owners,” the police statement said.

“These crimes will not be tolerated, and police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as this will be held to account.”

Police were not ruling out more arrests and were appealing to anyone in the area for more information.

Witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around 8pm on Saturday should call 105 or make a report online using Update My Report, with the event number: P053381771.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.