Man arrested for diverting traffic from police checkpoint

A man was arrested after repeatedly moving cones to divert traffic from a police check point.

Police say a man put himself and other motorists in danger after he repeatedly moved road cones, diverting traffic from a breath testing checkpoint.

The incident took place on State Highway One Queens Gardens, central Dunedin on Saturday about 10pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A 45-year-old pedestrian decided to “interfere with the road cones which were directing traffic into the checkpoint...causing traffic to get diverted away”.

The man was warned twice by police, and on the third time was not so lucky.

When police went to talk to the man again, he ran-off sparking a short foot chase, Bond said.

The man was arrested and charged with endangering transport, and would appear in the Dunedin District Court later this week.

Bond said the man’s actions could have had dangerous consequences for the affected motorists, with traffic forced to dodge the man and the cones he had moved.

“If it is not yours, don’t interfere with it.”

Earlier two motorists stopped at the checkpoint including a 29-year-old male and a 37-year-old male, who both recorded breath alcohol readings over the legal limit, Bond said.