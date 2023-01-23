Alleged UK victims called to give evidence against New Plymouth tattoo artist

New Plymouth tattoo artist Peter John Roberts is on trial for alleged sexual offending (file photo).

The Crown will call witnesses from the United Kingdom in an attempt to convict a New Plymouth tattoo artist on sexual offending charges.

The trial against Peter John Roberts started in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday where the Crown outlined its case against the English-born artist.

The 43-year-old Roberts has denied one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and six of indecent assault, offending which is alleged to have taken place between January and the end of July 2020.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin told the jury they would hear evidence from two New Plymouth women who allege Roberts groped them, while one claims he sexually violated her.

READ MORE:

* Man accused of historical sexual abuse has charges dismissed

* Jury deliberates in Taranaki case alleging grooming and child sex abuse

* United Kingdom tattoo artist pleads not guilty to sexual offending



Hicklin said the Crown also intended on calling three witnesses to give propensity evidence against Roberts who they say also sexually offended against them while he worked in England.

Two of those witnesses will give evidence in person, while the third was due to give evidence via video link.

The court heard Roberts denied any offending after being interviewed by police, telling a detective he had to “stretch” the skin of clients when he was working on them.

He also told police that there were video surveillance cameras in the studios where he had worked on clients.

Hicklin said there were similarities between the comments made by Roberts and his actions which showed he had a sexual interest in his female clients and an intent to perform sexual activity on them.

The trial, before Judge Gregory Hikaka, is scheduled to last up to five days.