Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal smash

The scene of a fatal crash in Waikouaiti, North of Dunedin. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Waikouaiti, Otago, with blood samples taken from the injured driver.

A white Honda has crashed into a tree near the southern entrance to the town, leaving a passenger dead and a driver in Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

The single vehicle crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Thomas St on Monday night, about 11.20pm.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said alcohol was believed to be a factor, with blood samples taken from the 29-year-old driver.

READ MORE:

* One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Otago

* Truck drivers face two-hour diversion after fatal crash closes Otago highway

* Man airlifted to hospital after crash on highway near Palmerston, Otago



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The serious crash unit is investigating the accident, which occurred around 11.20 Monday night.

Boxes of alcohol were visible from the wreckage.

The injured driver was also arrested on unrelated matters, he said.

The serious crash unit was investigating.

The road, which was being resealed, was down to one lane and operating under stop/go traffic management due to the crash.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.