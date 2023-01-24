One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Otago

Emergency services were called to the scene in Waikouaiti on Monday evening after a single vehicle crash.

A person has died and another is in hospital with serious injures after a crash in Waikouaiti, Otago.

The single vehicle crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Thomas St on Monday night.

One person died at the scene while another was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.20pm.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was investigating.

The road down to one lane and operating under stop/go traffic management due to the crash.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.