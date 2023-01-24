CCTV shows thieves using axe to smash into Gisborne service station to steal $10k in tobacco and vape products

Seven thieves used an axe to break into a Gisborne service station and steal $10,000 worth of tobacco and vape products before fleeing in a stolen car.

The group broke into the Challenge Gisborne service station shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

Service station owner Ajay Kumar said the thieves stole about the tobacco and vape products as well as $3250 in MTA vouchers and $4000 in cash.

It would cost about $7000 to repair the smashed glass and other damage caused by the thieves, Kumar said.

“We have bollards, so they couldn’t ram raid us. They used an axe, and the way they used it to break the glass ... if there was a human there they’d have killed him or her as well. That’s how bad it was,” Kumar said.

SUPPLIED Thieves making off with the cigarette container from the Gisborne service station.

“It was obviously planned. They’d been there an hour earlier. They checked the route to get there and escape. They used a stolen car to get there and another stolen car to get away. Everything was planned, and if they can do that sort of thing, then they should be punished. They can’t just be let go because they’re juveniles. That would not be right,” he said.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the service station around 12.20am.

SUPPLIED This stolen car was used by offenders who smashed their way into the Challenge Gisborne service station

“Two vehicles are reported to have arrived at the service station, one has driven into the forecourt and parked and a second vehicle has stopped a short distance away from the first vehicle. A group is reported to have got out of the first vehicle and smashed through the front doors, with the occupants of the second vehicle following behind,” she said.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing, including reviewing CCTV footage, to identify and locate the offenders and what was taken from the store, she said

Anyone who was in the area around the time and noticed anything suspicious, or has any information which could assist Police are asked to contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously, referencing the file number 230123/5493.