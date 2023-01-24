Tearaway teen steals multiple vehicles during lower South Island joyride

An Oamaru teen kept police busy after stealing multiple cars.

A teen’s lower South Island joyride ended with his arrest in a paddock.

The offending unfolded in Timaru on Monday when the 16-year-old stole a Nissan Cefiro, driving it to Weston – 5km inland from Oamaru.

The Oamaru teen then dumped the vehicle and stole a Toyota Prado 4WD, which he drove to Oamaru, before dumping that vehicle, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

He later made his way south, stealing a Mazda Roadster from outside a Highgate address in Dunedin.

The teen fled from police, and was clocked at speeds over 160kph.

The stolen vehicle was later located on Talbot Rd, south of Timaru, with the teen found in a nearby paddock, Bond said.

The teen has been referred to Youth Aid.