Victim of Papakura crash was 1-month-old baby, police confirm

The child who died in a crash in south Auckland’s Papakura was 1-month-old John Ioane, police say.

The crash left six people injured, some of whom are still in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time,” police said.

So far police have not charged anyone in relation to the crash, but a 25-year-old man who allegedly refused to give blood when asked to by a police officer has been summonsed to appear in court.

He will appear in the Papakura District Court in February.

Police said they were still investigating what led to the fatal crash.

The crash, between a car and a light truck on Porchester Rd near Ingram St in Papakura, happened shortly before 11pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said one person died and six more were injured.

SAPEER MAYRON/Stuff Pieces of car could still be seen on Porchester Rd the day after the crash.

A St John spokesperson confirmed four of the injured were children – two were seriously injured, one was moderately injured and the fourth had minor injuries.

All four injured children were taken to Starship Children’s Hospital.

Maiden and Destiny Hutchinson, who live on the street, said they were sitting in their car facing the road when the collision happened.

They said they heard a loud bang and the car started smoking.

Maiden Hutchinson said she ran over to help and pulled a child who looked about 4 out of the car.

It was a chaotic scene with lots of screaming, she said.

“It was so fast and sudden – the truck was right in front of us, so we didn’t see the impact,” Maiden Hutchinson said.

“We ran over to try and help, and she (Destiny) pulled a baby out of the car. We saw people dragging bodies out of the cars, and heard screaming.”

Maiden said she suggested there should be speed cameras at the corner, as cars went too fast there all the time.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said in the five years she had lived on the corner she had seen terrible accidents.

“There should be speed bumps on both ends to slow drivers down. It’s dreadful here,” she said.