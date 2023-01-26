Lack of money could see end to security guards making central Christchurch safer

Retailers in central Christchurch say they feel much safer now the area is patrolled by security guards.

A successful scheme to kerb anti-social behaviour in Christchurch’s central city could be forced to shut down next week due to a lack of money.

Two security guards have been patrolling the central city streets since July and retailers in the area say they now feel safer trading in the city.

But, the Central City Business Association (CCBA), which has been solely funding the scheme since a three-month pilot ended in October, can not afford to keep it going.

Christchurch City Council, which contributed $25,000 towards the pilot, has applied for money from the Government to help fund the scheme.

However, the council has yet to hear back about its application and is not likely to until the end of February.

But the association can not wait that long.

Funding the scheme since October has severely depleted the association’s reserves, chairwoman Annabel Turley​ said. It simply can not afford to keep funding the project because it needs to keep some money in the bank to fund other commitments.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Central City Business Association chairperson Annabel Turley and treasurer Shaun Stockman have asked the council for $220,000 to fund the scheme over three years. (File photo)

The association had hoped the Government money would be through by now.

In a survey of CCBA members, about 85% felt safer operating in the city since the guards started their patrols, especially at the beginning and end of the day when opening and closing their stores.

More than 95% wanted the roving patrols to continue.

In December, the two guards, which work in two shifts to cover about 12 hours a day, dealt with 28 call outs each day, on average.

They removed 20 “troublesome individuals” from shop entrances and dealt with 13 shoplifting incidences a day.

Turley said they helped a tourist who had a bag, containing a passport and wallet, stolen in Cashel Mall. The guards obtained camera footage from nearby stores, reported the incident to police and helped return the bag to the tourist.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff The guards dealt with 28 call outs each day, on average, in the central city in December.

Rodd and Gunn store manager Julia Franca​ said the guards had made a big difference in reducing the number of shoplifters in the store.

On Wednesday, a known shoplifter came in but was being quietly shadowed by the guard, so he soon left empty-handed.

On another occasion, a guard was able to track down a shoplifter and return the stolen goods to the store.

Franca said she wanted to see the project continue, because it was making a real difference.

Trendez owner Shelley Musgrove agreed.

She had previously paid a patched gang member to tell rough sleepers and/or beggars to go away, but now all she needed to do was make a call to the guards.

Musgrove said she saw an argument that was turning “really nasty” a few doors down. She called the guard who was able to calm the situation down.

The guards were successfully moving people who were sleeping in doorways, so staff, often young females, did not feel intimidated when arriving at work. They worked closely with social agencies as well.

RNZ This time a year ago, social services kicked into high gear to rapidly get homeless people off the streets for lockdown. (Video first published March 2021)

Turley and CCBA treasurer Shaun Stockman​ asked the council at its meeting on Wednesday to contribute $220,000 towards the $335,000 cost of keeping the scheme running for another three years. CCBA would contribute the remaining $116,000.

In December, the council asked the Government for $2 million to spend on crime prevention, as part of the $30.6m made available to the council as part of the Government’s Three Waters reform.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan​ said if the application was successful, the council intended to spend some of that money on the CCBA scheme.

He wanted to see the project continue because it was obviously making a difference.

Turley asked McLellan after Wednesday’s meeting, if it was possible for the council to give the group an advance to keep the scheme going in the interim.

McLellan said on Thursday he would liaise with staff on the issue.

Council citizens and community general manager Mary Richardson said CCBA had not asked ratepayers to underwrite the scheme prior to the Government’s funding confirmation, but with all requests, the council would give it due consideration if approached directly.