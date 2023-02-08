Three riders seriously injured after cyclist pile up

The cyclists were injured in a pile-up.

Three people were seriously injured and airlifted by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday evening after a cyclist pile up in Woodside, just 30 minutes out of Dunedin.

Police, St John, Fire and Emergency Services and a rescue helicopter responded to the crash, after being called at 6.20pm to the intersection of Miller and Maungatua Rd.

No motor vehicles were understood to be involved in the crash. Conditions at the site were blustery.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.