Car clipped by fleeing driver, woman injured

Emergency services were called to a crash caused by a fleeing driver in Dunedin on Wednesday night.

A driver suffered injuries after a car driven at “great speed” clipped her vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A 26-year-old was driving home from work, when a vehicle approached her at speed in the southbound lane of State Highway One, near Dunedin’s Lookout Point on Wednesday, about 10.50pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

As the vehicle came nearer it drifted into her lane, clipping her vehicle causing it to smash into the concrete barrier.

The woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Police wanted anyone with information on the fleeing vehicle, which was described as being black of an unknown registration, to come forward.