Mother with injured newborn doesn't 'feel safe in New Zealand' as teen accused of jumping on them has charges dropped

The woman and her baby were lying in a tent near the Scarborough playground.

While physically recovered, a mother no longer feels safe in New Zealand after an alleged assault on her and her newborn – while the accused no longer faces charges.

The 18-year-old suspect was called at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. A charge of assault against him was withdrawn and he was granted final name suppression. His appearance was excused.

Police were investigating whether the incident, which took place at Scarborough Park in Sumner about 8pm on December 17, was racially motivated.

READ MORE:

* Teen who allegedly jumped on newborn, mother at Christchurch park told to 'stand up straight' in dock

* Police looking for two witnesses to attack on mother and baby in Christchurch park

* New Zealand banker sought by Interpol living in luxury in Christchurch



STUFF The Prime Minister is attempting to get broad support across the House for hate speech laws.

Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda, who was there at the time, told Stuff ahead of the court hearing that while the mother and her baby had physically recovered, they no longer felt safe in New Zealand.

When asked if they’d recovered mentally and emotionally, Fouda said: “No”.

The mother was at the park with friends and had been lying in a tent with her newborn when the teen jumped on them, he alleged.

Were you there? Email jake.kenny@stuff.co.nz

“It was really ugly... luckily things didn’t escalate further,” Fouda said.

“They [mum and baby] don’t feel safe. This is not New Zealand at all.”

Fouda said he was grateful to the “heroes” who intervened, especially the man who detained the alleged attacker for over 90 minutes until police arrived, despite Fouda urgently calling 111 twice for help.

Superintendent Lane Todd said at the time initial reports suggested it was “a lower level disorder incident”.

Staff had been responding to higher priority incidents, he said.

“Further information received indicated an escalation in the disorderly behaviour, at which point staff were diverted to the Scarborough incident and a man was quickly apprehended.”

The alleged attack

Fouda said a group of teenagers, including the alleged attacker, had been drinking in the liquor-banned park, watching the gathered Muslim group for “some time”, before the incident.

The Muslim community wanted it to be investigated.

After the incident, the teen reportedly made racist comments to the family, including “go back to your country” and “you’re not welcome here”, Fouda said.

Fouda said the teen tried to leave in a car driven by his friends. However, Fouda and a group of others ran after him and stood in front of the car.

“One person came out from the car with a metal bar and attacked others, but we stopped him and got the bar from him and it was given to police as evidence,” Fouda told Stuff in December.

The group held onto the teen and called police at 8.23pm. Police arrived at 10pm and took him into custody.

For 90 minutes there was a tense stand-off between the group waiting for police – including onlookers who stepped in to help – and the teenager’s supporters.

During that time, around four carloads of the teenager’s supporters arrived and people were concerned a “big fight” would break out.

“It was a big shock for us and the public who were there. They couldn’t understand why the police didn’t come,” he said.