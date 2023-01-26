Tyres blow before car careers through newly-painted fence

Emergency services attend a car which had crashed into a fence on Dunedin’s Loyalty St.

The driver of a car which crashed through a Dunedin fence told witnesses it had blown two tyres prior to the crash.

The Ford Laser smashed into a white picket fence on the corner of Loyalty St and Macandrew Rd on Thursday about 1.15pm.

Witnesses said the car, which was carrying children , was being driven at high speed shortly before the crash. The car stopped about 50 metres from the scene.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services clean-up at the scene at te Loyalty St property.

The female driver claimed the tyres of the vehicle, which she had borrowed, had blown.

The car narrowly missed the wooden villa, but destroyed a large part of the picket fence which had been recently painted by the owner, neighbours said.

The vehicle occupants were attended by paramedics at the scene.