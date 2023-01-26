'My foot slipped' - 87yo who drove into mum, daughter in supermarket car park says he hasn't driven since

Chelsea Ferguson in Christchurch Hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver at the New World supermarket in Westport, in front of her daughters. She pushed her 4-year-old, Pip, (pictured) away, saving her life.

This story is republished with the permission of the Westport News

The 87-year-old driver who hit a mother and daughter in Westport’s New World car park in November says he accelerated when he meant to brake.

Richard Alexander Scadden appeared in the Westport District Court on Thursday.

He admitted two charges of operating a vehicle carelessly and injuring Chelsea Ferguson, 29, and her daughter Pippa, 4.

Supplied Pip Ferguson suffered a broken collarbone, a fractured wrist and concussion.

Ferguson sustained severe leg injuries, required nine surgeries and faces months of recuperation. Pippa suffered a broken collarbone, a fractured wrist and concussion.

Scadden told police he went to brake as he pulled into a New World parking space about 4.15pm on November 15, but hit the accelerator instead.

“I think my foot slipped,” he said.

The police summary of facts said Scadden had accelerated towards the entrance of New World, drove onto the footpath and crashed into Ferguson and her daughter.

Scadden’s lawyer, Mark Dollimore, told the court Scadden had left his hearing aid at home after an anxious night with little sleep.

SUPPLIED Chelsea Ferguson nearly lost a leg from the injuries she sustained.

Dollimore said Scadden had wanted to apologise to the Fergusons “for a long time” and had drafted an apology letter. However, Dollimore had advised Scadden against any contact until he entered a plea.

Scadden had voluntarily not driven since the accident. This was partly because he had injured his back, but also because he felt it was ethically not right.

“He’s trying to be sensitive to the people hurt.”

Dollimore said Scadden hoped a restorative justice meeting could be arranged. Dollimore asked the police for an updated emotional harm reparation report.

Judge Noel Walsh remanded Scadden at large for sentencing on March 30 and requested a restorative justice meeting and an emotional harm reparation report.

Scadden, who has never appeared in court before, faces a maximum penalty of three months’ jail or a $4500 fine on each charge, as well as a mandatory disqualification from driving for at least six months.

Ferguson, a Kiwi living on the Gold Coast, had returned to Westport with her four children, aged 8, 6, 4 and 2, to visit family for a six-week holiday.

The family landed in Christchurch on the morning of November 15. They had been in Westport just 15 minutes and were leaving New World when the car hurtled towards them.

Ferguson saved Pippa’s life by pushing her out of the way.

Ferguson was airlifted to Nelson Hospital and later transferred to Christchurch. Doctors initially feared she would lose her left leg.

She had nine operations during her five-week stay in hospital and was discharged just before Christmas. Her rehabilitation could take up to a year.

A Givealittle page has raised more than $50,000 to help the family.