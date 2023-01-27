Person critical after stabbing at Hamilton motor lodge

Police are at the Settlers Motor lodge after an incident overnight (file photo)

Police are investigating stabbing which has left a man in a critical condition in central Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to Settlers Motor Lodge on Ulster Street at around 11.10pm on Thursday.

Police said a man was found in critical condition and was transported to hospital.

A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination will be conducted this morning.

Do you know more? Email news@waikatotimes.co.nz

They said residents can expect to see a continued police presence today.

The person who answered the phone at the motor lodge didn’t want to comment.

In August Stuff reported that the motor lodge earned $4,629,221.00 housing the homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic.