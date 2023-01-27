'Insufficient evidence' to charge teen accused of jumping on newborn, mum

The woman and her baby were lying in a tent near the Scarborough playground when the alleged incident happened.

A teenager accused of jumping on a mother and newborn at a Christchurch park has been cleared due to insufficient evidence, police say.

There was also no evidence to suggest there was any hate-related offending, according to a statement sent to Stuff on Friday.

The 18-year-old suspect was called at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. A charge of assault against him was withdrawn and he was granted final name suppression. His appearance was excused.

“Police understand this incident has caused signifiant distress to those involved,” the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Mother with injured newborn doesn't 'feel safe in New Zealand' as teen accused of jumping on them has charges dropped

* Teen who allegedly jumped on newborn, mother at Christchurch park told to 'stand up straight' in dock

* Owner of dog that killed baby in Hamilton charged



Following extensive inquiries, no evidence to suggest it was hate-related offending was found, it said.

“There was insufficient evidence to pursue the charge of common assault, hence the charge was withdrawn.”

Do you know more? Email jake.kenny@stuff.co.nz.

Police said they were unable to comment further.

The incident happened at Scarborough Park in Scarborough about 8pm on December 17.

It was alleged a mother and her 3-week-old baby were jumped on following racist remarks by a group of people, while they sat under a tent near the beach playground.

Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda, who was there at the time, told Stuff ahead of the court hearing that while the mother and her baby had physically recovered, they no longer felt safe in New Zealand.

When asked if they’d recovered mentally and emotionally, Fouda said: “No.”