Thief's joyride on flash bike ends in police tackle

A bike thief’s joyride down Wellington’s Cuba Street was cut short when he was tackled by three police officers.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wellington's waterfront on Thursday following a low-speed chase through the central city, police said.

Police signalled the man riding a bicycle on Cuba Street to stop about 1.30pm as he was thought to be on a stolen bike worth nearly $3000.

The man continued riding through the city centre, evading officers on foot. The chase led to the waterfront, where the man swerved around both police and pedestrians.

He was eventually tackled by two on-duty officers and an off-duty colleague who happened to be cycling in the area.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to appear in Wellington District Court on charges of unlawfully taking a bicycle, receiving property, failing to stop when required and breach of bail.