Staff at a Christchurch shop activated a fog cannon after being targeted by late-night thieves.

A group entered Night ‘n Day Woolston, on Ferry Rd, about 10.35pm on Friday January 27, and began taking items.

The staff got to a safe area and no one was injured. The fog cannon was deployed to deter the thieves.

Police are now investigating.