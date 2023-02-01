Fog cannon subsidy opens for small retailers, one day after Invercargill robbery

Police outside OTS Collingwood Foodcentre in Invercargill on Tuesday after it was robbed a knifepoint on Monday night.

While police investigation of the knifepoint robbery of an Invercargill foodcentre continues, and Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds rails against violent crime levels in the city, the Government has opened applications for a $4000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses.

The subsidy is open to all eligible small retailers and dairies whose main purpose is to sell finished goods to the public.

Close to 300 had already expressed interest in receiving it, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment business specialist Glen McCloy said.

There was no requirement to have been the victim of an aggravated burglary or a ram raid.

The criteria rules out applicants who have more than two outlets, but stores that are part of a franchise would qualify provided they met the other criteria of having a street frontage and no more than five paid employees.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Police on Bullar St in Invercargill, around the corner from the Collingwood Foodcentre, on Tuesday.

Fog cannons fill a room with dense fog intended to repel intruders by preventing them from seeing, and to create a barrier between them and staff.

The On The Spot Collingwood Foodcentre in Invercargill was robbed by a man wielding a knife about 9.10pm on Monday.

Stores like this would potentially qualify for the subsidy. OTS stores are locally owned and operated, and part of the Foodstuffs South Island co-operative.

Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster said that when confronted by the robber, the two staff members had followed all the right protocols that the co-operative provided training for.

She thanked the community for their messages of kindness and support.

“Thankfully no one was physically hurt, and the local owner operator is making sure the two team members are well supported in their recovery from this distressing event,’’ she said.

“It’s a sad reality that retail crime is on the rise, particularly violent crime - everyone should be able to come to work and feel safe.’’

Supplied Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds is worried about the violent crime in Invercargill.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said she was deeply concerned that violent crime was happening all too often in the city.

“I’m worried that it could end with the loss of a life,’’ she said.

“Shockingly, this is the second time this foodcentre has been affected by an aggravated robbery in the past three years, along with another theft, and it’s been really tough on the team out there.’’

In the past six months the city had endured ram raids at Found My Way in Windsor, NZ Safety Blackwoods in the Bill Richardson industrial area and True Grit clothing store in the central city.

Aggravated robberies had been recorded at the Centre St, and Crinan St dairies and the BP Elles Rd service station.

“People are just getting fed up with the violent crime that we’re seeing here in Invercargill, and indeed around the country, and it’s the local dairy and shop owners in our city that I’m concerned about.’’

Simmonds decried what she called the Government’s soft-on-crime approach.

“It's time for the Government to get tough on crime, and it should start by adopting National’s plan to back police and tackle gangs, and our plan to combat youth offending.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the aggravated robbery, particularly anyone who was in the store at the time, or who may have seen suspicious or unusual behaviour in the area leading up to the incident.

On Wednesday, a police media spokesperson said there was no update in regard to the incident. “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.”