Parliament protest's month-long party leaves courts a year-long hangover

A legal loophole has opened the door for some protesters arrested for trespass early in the occupation of Parliament's grounds in February.

A 23-day occupation of Parliament’s grounds began a year ago today with claims of peaceful protest, but ended in violent clashes with police. Deborah Morris reports on what has become of the 253 arrested.

If the occupation was a month-long party, the court system has suffered the year-long hangover.

It’s another day at the Wellington District Court and it’s supposed to be the hearing for Brett Power​ – one of the very first arrested in the early days.

Everyone is ready for a full hearing – except Power. The court hears he is still in New Plymouth after being caught in Auckland during the bad weather. The hearing is put off.

The next day it’s Michael Burton​. He faces one charge of trespass and wants to have his say.

Burton’s at court, but it doesn’t go ahead – not enough time in the day. The day after it’s Glenn Sullivan, but he’s tested positive for Covid-19 so another hearing is a no-go.

Everyone watched as the police launched a massive operation to keep control and then in March to clear out those occupying Parliament grounds and the surrounding streets.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the occupation at Parliament in Wellington.

Few people would be aware of the equally massive operation to get all those arrested through the already overcrowded courts and carve out time for hearings.

The first day of arrests in Wellington were low-key – most were in police cells and appeared via audio-visual link. None were cooperative and refused to give their names, or when they did, would not sign bail documents.

One managed to get away with it completely. The charge sheet for her showed the name as “Unknown Unknown”. No address. A lawyer talked to her and one name was forthcoming ... Gail. A judge talked to her and eventually she was released if she promised to come back for her next court date. She never did. The charge was eventually dismissed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff One of the first men arrested at the Parliament occupation was Brett Power. A year on, his case is still waiting to be heard.

The first mass appearance was after February 10 when the police squared up with protesters over a fence on the grounds. Protesters were dragged forward and marched off to be arrested.

On the first day of court they gathered outside – often just walking across from Parliament – carrying signs and flags, talking and laughing. Some brought their children. One brought their dog.

Court staff pulled out the stops to accommodate them without jeopardising others during the biggest outbreak of the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

Nearly all refused to wear masks so were denied entry into the courthouse.

In the first mass court appearances, legal aid lawyers ran between the fourth floor and outside to speak to clients, relaying the information to a registrar.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Protesters arrested after clashing with police at Parliament gather outside the Wellington District Court.

For the second big group a registry staff chose to use a rarely opened ground floor family court for one day. A few of those arrested agreed to wear a mask to appear.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar​ said planning for the influx meant increasing available courtrooms and judge time, assigning more registry staff and security personnel, rostering more duty lawyers and making arrangements for remote participation.

Police assigned a team to coordinate all the files as well as one prosecutor to do court appearances.

Since the first mass arrests the numbers have been steadily dwindling.

Of the 253 arrested in the first phase of Operation Convoy, few are left.

Latest police statistics show:

160 people have had charges withdrawn

29 people received Diversion on one or more charge

17 pleaded guilty to one or more charge

2 youths received a warning

2 breach of bail arrests with the individual receiving a warning

1 person was found not guilty

42 people still have active prosecutions for one or more charge

And none of this takes into account the second phase of the police operation to arrest those from the day police moved to clear the precinct on March 2 – and it turned into a riot. All of that is still to come.

Since then police have continued to arrest people after asking the public for information and for footage of the day.

Despite the occupation being over, there is still a long way to go for the courts.