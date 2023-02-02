House fires, shots on Wairoa's main street linked to gangs, mayor urges calm

The Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs have long had a presence in Wairoa. (File photo)

Two suspicious house fires and shots fired at a car on Wairoa’s main street have been linked to gang tensions and prompted the town’s mayor to call for calm.

The Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs have long had a presence in the northern Hawke’s Bay district, with flare-ups between the two occurring sporadically for decades.

Events over the past eight days have led to an increased police presence in the town and have prompted Mayor Craig Little to call on residents not to “take matters into their own hands”.

It began with a house fire on Apatu Street early on January 25, which left the home extensively damaged. Residents were able to get out of the house and there were no injuries.

A few days later, about midday on January 29, police were called after a report of a firearm being discharged from a vehicle at another vehicle on Marine Parade.

There were no injuries reported. Police conducted an initial scene examination. A police spokesperson said one vehicle of interest had been found and enquiries were ongoing.

Shortly after midnight that night there was a second suspicious house fire. This house was also heavily damaged, but residents were able to escape unharmed.

The police spokesperson said it was unknown at this stage if the fires were directly linked.

“Police have some positive lines of enquiry into both fires, and the investigations continue,” he said.

On Wednesday, Little issued a statement saying community leaders had met with police “and it is reassuring to know there will be additional police and extra resources in the Wairoa district specifically with a focus on gangs and the suppression, disruption and prevention of organised crime in Tairāwhiti and Eastern District.

“It is disappointing some gang members are acting like this and allowing their issues to spill into the public,” he said.

“My hope is that whānau and friends will rally and send a clear message that Wairoa is our home, and we will not tolerate this disruption.

“I understand the frustration people have but we must ensure people work with the police and not take matters into their own hands,” Little said.

“People do need to be mindful that unlawful behaviour is occurring and be watchful and vigilant. If you see something happening, please call 111, and if you have any information to report that is not an emergency or immediately putting anyone’s life in danger, please phone 105,” he said.