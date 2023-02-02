Dunedin teenager accused of woman's murder in court
A teen accused of murdering a woman at a house in Dunedin will keep his name secret, for now.
The 18-year-old man appeared in the High Court of Dunedin on Thursday morning.
He was charged with murder after a body was found at a Helensburgh Rd, Helensburgh, address on January 14.
The man’s name, and that of his victim, were granted interim name suppression.
His lawyer sought a remand in custody without plea, with a psychiatric report yet to be completed for the accused.
The man will appear again on Tuesday, March 21.