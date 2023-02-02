Dunedin teenager accused of woman's murder in court

A homicide investigation was launched after a woman was found dead on Helensburgh Rd in Dunedin.

A teen accused of murdering a woman at a house in Dunedin will keep his name secret, for now.

The 18-year-old man appeared in the High Court of Dunedin on Thursday morning.

He was charged with murder after a body was found at a Helensburgh Rd, Helensburgh, address on January 14.

The man’s name, and that of his victim, were granted interim name suppression.

His lawyer sought a remand in custody without plea, with a psychiatric report yet to be completed for the accused.

The man will appear again on Tuesday, March 21.